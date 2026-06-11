Immigrants Say Guantánamo Policy Is Arbitrary, Costly
By Elaine Briseño ( June 11, 2026, 2:19 PM EDT) -- A certified class of Guantánamo Bay detainees told a D.C. federal judge that the Immigration and Nationality Act does not allow the United States to detain noncitizens after they have been removed from the country....
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