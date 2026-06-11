NYC Pol Not Guilty Of Obstructing Elevator In ICE Dustup
By Pete Brush ( June 11, 2026, 10:14 AM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Thursday absolved former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander of an elevator-obstruction charge stemming from an incident last year when he was ticketed as he sought to monitor U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for possible violations of migrants' rights at a government building....
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