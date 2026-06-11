5th Circ. Backs $158M Healthcare Fraud Scheme Convictions

By Gina Kim ( June 11, 2026, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit affirmed convictions for two men found guilty in a $158 million healthcare scheme where false claims were submitted for illegitimate compound medications, ruling Wednesday there was sufficient evidence for jurors to find they conspired to defraud federal workers' compensation programs and Blue Cross Blue Shield....
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