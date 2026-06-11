7th Circ. Rejects Firms' Bid for More Flea Collar MDL Fees
By Celeste Bott ( June 11, 2026, 3:57 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday affirmed an Illinois federal court's refusal to order a redistribution of attorney fees from a $15 million settlement resolving multidistrict litigation against Bayer and other manufacturers of Seresto flea and tick collars, saying two law firms arguing they were cut out of their fair share failed to timely challenge the fee-allocation process....
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