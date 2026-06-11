Braidwood Files New Challenge To ACA Birth Control Mandate
By Kellie Mejdrich ( June 11, 2026, 4:16 PM EDT) -- For-profit healthcare company Braidwood Management and several individuals sued the government in Texas federal court to challenge no-cost contraception coverage requirements under the Affordable Care Act, arguing that the court should enjoin enforcement of the policy because it burdened their faith in violation of federal religious freedom law....
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