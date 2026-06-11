FCC Aims To Quell Pole Attachment Fights At State Level
By Christopher Cole ( June 11, 2026, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission says it wants to speed up the resolution of disputes over broadband attachments on utility poles in states that have adopted their own rules on top of federal requirements....
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