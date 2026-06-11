11th Circ. Blocks Insurer's Late Bid To Join Trafficking Suit
By Hope Patti ( June 11, 2026, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday tossed an insurer's appeal of a decision denying its bid to intervene in a suit against a Georgia hotel that was ordered to pay $40 million for its role in allowing sex trafficking on its premises....
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