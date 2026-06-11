Discount Airline Settles Military Workers' Leave Benefits Suit
By Grace Elletson ( June 11, 2026, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A budget airline has agreed to settle a proposed class action in Minnesota federal court claiming the business violated federal law by failing to contribute cash into workers' retirement funds when they took military leave....
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