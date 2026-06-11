Judge Throws Out 'The Love Zone' TM Suit Against Amazon
By Elliot Weld ( June 11, 2026, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge has dismissed a suit brought by a New York radio personality who hosts a show called "The Love Zone" against Amazon Studios and Paramount over a television episode that featured a fictional radio show of the same name, saying there wasn't a risk that the episode would harm the reputation of the real-life radio show....
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