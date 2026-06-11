Texas Biz Court Lets Southwest Pilots Redo Boeing Claims

By Spencer Brewer ( June 11, 2026, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A Texas business court judge said the Southwest Airlines pilots union could continue its suit against The Boeing Co. for alleged economic losses resulting from the grounding of the 737 Max aircraft, but told the union it would have to better articulate the harm Boeing caused....
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