J&J Wants Talc MDL Tossed After Plaintiffs Withdraw Experts
By George Woolston ( June 15, 2026, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson urged a New Jersey federal court to toss all the pending cases in the sprawling multidistrict litigation alleging that its talc products caused ovarian cancer after the plaintiffs withdrew their two "marquee" experts on the link between the disease and talc use....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.