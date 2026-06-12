Detroit Tried To Seize Project, Developer Says In Suit
By Susan Smiley ( June 12, 2026, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A development company that sought to revive a 38-acre Detroit hospital campus and transform it into a $148 million commerce and innovation hub has filed a complaint in Michigan bankruptcy court claiming the city of Detroit and the Detroit Land Bank Authority are unlawfully obstructing the project and trying to reclaim the parcel for political reasons....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.