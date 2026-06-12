2nd Circ. Doubts Tax Plea Advice Misled Man On Deportation

By Aaron Keller ( June 12, 2026, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A skeptical Second Circuit judge on Friday told a Connecticut attorney to stop saying his client was "affirmatively misled" while pleading guilty to tax evasion charges, hinting a written plea agreement and verbal warnings from a federal judge were probably sufficient to advise the client he could be deported....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.