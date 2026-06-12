9th Circ. Says Kroger Shoppers 'Obtained No Relief' For Fees

By Bryan Koenig ( June 12, 2026, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel refused to revive a consumer lawsuit challenging Kroger's since-blocked purchase of Albertsons, agreeing with a district court that the deal's abandonment renders the suit moot and the consumers have no claim to attorney fees as victors in wins scored by government enforcers....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.