Motorola Sued Again Over Vehicle-Tracking Camera Data
By Celeste Bott ( June 12, 2026, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A putative class action filed Thursday in Illinois federal court claims that Motorola Solutions operates a nationwide network of license plate recognition cameras and surveillance software that allows law enforcement agencies to track drivers' movements without their consent and in violation of their privacy rights....
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