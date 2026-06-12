Academics Ask 2nd Circ. To Revive Publisher Conspiracy Suit
By Bryan Koenig ( June 12, 2026, 9:26 PM EDT) -- Academic researchers are asking the Second Circuit to revive their proposed class action accusing six of academia's largest journal publishers of colluding to stifle their leverage and eliminate pay for peer review work, arguing the district court credited the publishers' "written rules" but "discarded" how those rules were implemented....
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