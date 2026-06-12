Lively Can Get Fees In Baldoni Case, But No Damages

By Cara Salvatore ( June 12, 2026, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ruled Friday that actor Blake Lively can recoup legal fees from her "It Ends With Us" costar Justin Baldoni after the dismissal of his defamation claims, but found in an issue of first impression that federal procedure bars her from recovering treble and punitive damages under a new state law....
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