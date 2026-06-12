Upper Deck Beats Game Co.'s Bid For $4M Fees After IP Loss

By Rachel Riley ( June 12, 2026, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge on Thursday denied a bid from toymaker Ravensburger and a game designer for $3.8 million in legal fees after the court mostly sided with them in Upper Deck's copyright case targeting a Disney-branded trading card game, noting that the suit was "neither unreasonable nor frivolous." ...
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