AmTrust, Investors Ink $19M Deal In Restatements Suit

By Katryna Perera ( June 12, 2026, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Two classes of AmTrust investors have inked a $19 million deal with the insurance company in a suit alleging that AmTrust made a series of misstatements about its finances dating back to 2012, which required the insurer to restate its financials and ultimately sank the company's stock....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.