Mapping US-China Investment Compliance For EB-5 Deals

By Xuan Zhang ( June 18, 2026, 1:17 PM EDT) -- On June 2, China promulgated the State Council Provisions on Outbound Investment, or Order No. 837, effective July 1.[1] The issuance is significant because it creates, for the first time at the state council level, a formal outbound investment security review framework that now operates alongside the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, as well as the Outbound Investment Security Program,[2] in governing U.S.-China investment activity....
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