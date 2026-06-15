Loews Hotel Fragrances Toxic, Violate ADA, Suit Says

By Mike Curley ( June 15, 2026, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A pair of women with chemical sensitivities is suing Loews Corp. and its hotels, alleging the synthetic fragrances it uses in the hotels' public areas are toxic and violate the Americans with Disabilities Act by preventing people with similar sensitivities from using its facilities....
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