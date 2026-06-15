Mead Johnson Wins New Trial Over $60M NEC Formula Verdict

By Celeste Bott ( June 15, 2026, 6:43 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate panel has thrown out a $60 million jury verdict awarded to a mother claiming Mead Johnson's infant formula caused her premature baby to develop a fatal gut disease, saying the trial court erred in finding the company owed a duty to warn the mother and not just the infant's doctors, and allowing prejudicial evidence about Mead Johnson's profits....
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