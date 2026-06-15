Ex-Google Worker Can't Get AI Secrets Retrial Over Jury Picks

By Bonnie Eslinger ( June 15, 2026, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has denied one of two motions from former Google engineer Linwei Ding seeking to overturn a jury decision that convicted him of trade secret theft and economic espionage, rejecting his claim that prosecutors improperly excluded jurors of Chinese descent....
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