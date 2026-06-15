CareFirst Says Intent Standard Was Misread In Stelara Case
By Jared Foretek ( June 15, 2026, 6:56 PM EDT) -- CareFirst is arguing that a Virginia federal judge created a new standard for monopolization claims when he dismissed claims from the company's antitrust suit challenging Johnson & Johnson's protection of its immunosuppressive drug Stelara, arguing he misread a Fourth Circuit decision in ruling that monopolization requires a showing of specific intent....
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