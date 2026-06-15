Bestselling Memoir Author Wants Privacy Suit Tossed

By Y. Peter Kang ( June 15, 2026, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Investor Amy Griffin hit back Monday at accusations lodged by a childhood acquaintance that the author "lifted" memories of a middle school sexual assault and used them in her bestselling memoir, "The Tell," telling a California state judge the privacy claims fail under the state's anti-SLAPP law....
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