Drone Supplier Urges NY Court To Pause $5M Ukrainian Award
By Elaine Briseño ( June 15, 2026, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A U.S.-based supply company told a New York federal court its appeal of a $5.09 million Ukrainian arbitral award stemming from the firm's alleged failure to deliver a shipment of drones has warranted a pause on its enforcement....
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