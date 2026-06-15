Feds Can Make Deposit For Church Land In Border Barrier Fight
By Ganesh Setty ( June 15, 2026, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico federal judge on Monday approved the federal government's bid to deposit funds as part of its action to take land owned by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces to construct border barriers and other security measures....
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