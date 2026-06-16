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Justices Asked To Revive $77M In Trade Secret Damages

By Elliot Weld ( June 16, 2026, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Plastics manufacturer Trinseo Europe GmbH has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to restore a verdict of more than $77 million that it won stemming from trade secret misappropriation allegations against a former Dow Chemical Co. employee and engineering firm KBR, saying the Fifth Circuit went against precedent when it endorsed an approach to damages that "is the antithesis of flexible."...

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