Data Reveals Pivot In Feds' Financial Fraud Priorities
By Paul Hinton and Adrienna Huffman ( June 25, 2026, 2:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's decision last month to return market integrity and consumer fraud prosecutors to the Criminal Division's Fraud Section[1] — shortly after transferring them to the newly created National Fraud Enforcement Division — is the latest development in a broader reshaping of federal fraud enforcement.[2]...
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