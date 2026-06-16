Justices Told Jules Upends 3rd Circ. Arbitration Ruling
By Caroline Simson ( June 16, 2026, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Litigation funder Burford Capital told the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday that the justices' decision this year finding federal courts that have sent a dispute to arbitration retain jurisdiction in subsequent enforcement proceedings was enough to warrant undoing a Third Circuit decision the company called erroneous....
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