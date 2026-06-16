J&J Fails To Undo $65.5M Verdict In Minn. Talc Cancer Case

By Emily Field ( June 16, 2026, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota state judge on Monday upheld a $65.5 million verdict awarded to a mother of three children who had claimed that Johnson & Johnson's talc products exposed her to asbestos and contributed to her cancer, saying that the jury's decision was supported by the evidence at trial....
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