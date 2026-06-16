2nd Circ. Won't Let Man Reverse Tax Plea Over Bad Advice

By Asha Glover ( June 16, 2026, 5:36 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit issued a summary order Tuesday affirming the conviction of a Connecticut man who pled guilty to tax crimes, disagreeing that allegedly misleading advice from trial attorneys about the immigration implications of his plea warranted his withdrawing it....
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