Amazon Says YouTubers' DMCA Suit Rests On 'Guesswork'
By Rae Ann Varona ( June 16, 2026, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Amazon has urged a Seattle federal court to toss three YouTube creators' proposed class action that accuses the e-commerce giant of scraping millions of copyright-protected videos to train its generative artificial intelligence model Nova Reel, saying the YouTubers' failure to link it to certain datasets makes their allegations "entirely speculative."...
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