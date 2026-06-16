7th Circ. Scraps American Airlines Toxic Uniforms Suit

By Linda Chiem ( June 16, 2026, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit said Tuesday that American Airlines employees suing over allegedly toxic uniforms didn't have sufficient expert evidence suggesting the uniforms triggered their allergic reactions and other health symptoms, rejecting their bid to invoke the legal doctrine of res ipsa loquitur to infer a defect or negligence....
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