Capital One Clients Denied Class Cert. In Data Sharing Suit

By Hailey Konnath ( June 16, 2026, 11:07 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Tuesday refused to certify a class of Capital One customers claiming their personal financial information was illegally disclosed to Meta Platforms Inc., Google LLC and others, ruling that there are too many individualized factors at play....
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