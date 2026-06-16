2nd Circ. Judge Blasts 'Wrong' Video Privacy Test In NBA Suit
By Allison Grande ( June 16, 2026, 11:33 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit appeared poised Tuesday to uphold the dismissal of a proposed class action accusing the NBA of illegally sharing newsletter subscribers' video-viewing habits with Meta although one judge said prior rulings set the "wrong" circuit precedent for what data disclosures are prohibited by the Video Privacy Protection Act....
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