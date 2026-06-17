Nasdaq Private Market Says Rival Poached Staff And Secrets

By Katryna Perera ( June 17, 2026, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A Nasdaq marketplace for pre-IPO stock has filed suit against a competitor, alleging that it has poached employees and clients, stolen trade secrets and other confidential information, and infringed its patented technology in an effort to acquire what Nasdaq has built without fairly competing....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.