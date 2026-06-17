Madison Square Garden Sued Over ShinyHunters Data Breach

By Gina Kim ( June 17, 2026, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Madison Square Garden has been hit with a proposed class action in New York federal court alleging a ransom-driven cyberattack executed by ShinyHunters exposed more than 26 million records containing facial biometric data, threat assessment ratings and detailed profiles of guests, including actor Ben Stiller....
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