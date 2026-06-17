Visa, Mastercard Say 'Old' Deal Bars 'New' Merchant Suit

By Bryan Koenig ( June 17, 2026, 9:04 PM EDT) -- Visa and Mastercard asked a New York federal court to shut down a new proposed class action from merchants seeking to get around the future claims release in the credit card companies' $5.6 billion transaction fees antitrust settlement, arguing the new merchants are clearly bound by the old deal....
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