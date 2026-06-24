Tracking The Rare 'Quick Look' Win In FTC's Zillow-Redfin Suit

By Mary Helen Wimberly and Sandhya Taneja ( June 24, 2026, 5:42 PM EDT) -- In early May, U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia made quick work of Zillow and Redfin's motion to dismiss the complaints brought against them by the Federal Trade Commission and several states, denying the motion in a four-page opinion. The case is now speeding toward an August trial date....
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