SIMAD Can Tap Cash To Open Summer Camps In Ch. 11

By Hilary Russ ( June 17, 2026, 9:19 PM EDT) -- SIMAD Holdings Ltd. won court permission on Wednesday to use some of its available $15.6 million of cash on hand as it races to open the 30 children's summer camps it owns for the season, after a freefall bankruptcy filing earlier this month left in doubt the fate of more than 20,000 campers....
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