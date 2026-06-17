Trump Admin Says GSA Was Free To Ditch Greenbelt Site

By Jared Foretek ( June 17, 2026, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for the Trump administration argued Congress never meant for the General Services Administration's choice of a new FBI headquarters site to be final when it instructed the agency to choose between three proposed sites, defending the agency's sudden shift in choosing to convert the Ronald Reagan Building instead Wednesday....
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