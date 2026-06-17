CME's Trial Win Sticks In Members' $2B Trading Rights Case
By Lauraann Wood ( June 17, 2026, 9:14 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state court judge has refused to unwind CME Group's trial win over a group of members' $2 billion dispute claiming the commodities exchange violated their contractual trading floor exclusivity rights by opening a data center to accommodate high-speed and algorithmic trading....
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