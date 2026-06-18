Georgia's Biggest Court Decisions From The 1st Half Of 2026

By Kelcey Caulder ( June 18, 2026, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Judges in Georgia have been busy this year, from nullifying a $350,000 medical malpractice noneconomic damages cap in certain cases to denying Fulton County's bid to recover 2020 election ballots seized by the FBI....
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