Meta's Newspaper Analogy Doesn't Sway Instagram Judge

By Carolyn Muyskens ( June 18, 2026, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Meta faced some pushback Thursday from a Massachusetts state judge for comparing Instagram's design to a newspaper publisher's decisions about what to put on the front page, as the company pushed to end the state's lawsuit over alleged harm to youth from social media use....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.