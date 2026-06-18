JPMorgan Customers Seek Class Cert. In Cash Sweep Case

By Katryna Perera ( June 18, 2026, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Customers of JPMorgan's brokerage arm have asked a New York federal judge to grant class certification in their suit accusing the Wall Street giant of underpaying the interest on cash sweep accounts, noting that a judge previously called the case an "unusually easy" one for class treatment....
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