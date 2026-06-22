EDTX Jury Says Verizon Wireless Owes $190M In Patent Trial
By Adam Lidgett ( June 22, 2026, 12:14 PM EDT) -- Verizon Wireless is on the hook for $190 million after a federal jury in the Eastern District of Texas found that it infringed a patent covering a way for cellphone calls to switch between Wi-Fi and cellular networks....
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