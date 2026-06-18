Blackstone's LivCor Cuts $7M Rent-Fixing Deal With 9 States

By Dorothy Atkins ( June 18, 2026, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Blackstone subsidiary LivCor LLC has agreed to pay North Carolina, California and seven other states $7 million in penalties to resolve allegations against it in a sprawling antitrust lawsuit alleging major landlords used software company RealPage to fix rent prices, according to documents filed in North Carolina federal court Thursday....
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