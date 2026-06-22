State Telecom Roundup: Before Disaster Strikes

By Nadia Dreid ( June 22, 2026, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The last three years have been the worst on record for the United States when it comes to damage from weather and climate disasters, and both the private and public sector have been trying to find ways to harden the nation's telecommunication networks and keep them running during disasters, as climate catastrophes show no sign of letting up....
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