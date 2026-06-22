Calif. Group Says Maine IGaming Law Can't Depend On Race

By Crystal Owens ( June 22, 2026, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The California Gaming Association is looking to back Churchill Downs in its bid to block a Maine law that allows the state's tribal governments to operate online gaming, arguing that the statute flouts fundamental constitutional equity principles and creates a "licensing regime" based on race and ancestry....
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